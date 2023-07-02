Allworth Financial LP Has $822,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,206 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

IWP opened at $96.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $75.88 and a 12-month high of $96.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.43 and a 200-day moving average of $89.60.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

