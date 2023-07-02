Allworth Financial LP Purchases 7,222 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $20.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.98 and its 200-day moving average is $21.51. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $23.94.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

