Allworth Financial LP Has $725,000 Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

TFC opened at $30.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.46 and a 200 day moving average of $37.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $53.34. The company has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on TFC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Truist Financial news, Director Charles A. Patton bought 3,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,692. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

