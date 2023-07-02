The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 1,107.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,629.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

NYSE EL opened at $196.38 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.05 and a 1 year high of $284.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $201.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.11. The company has a market cap of $70.19 billion, a PE ratio of 65.24, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 87.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.29.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

