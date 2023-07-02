Allworth Financial LP Sells 897 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Allworth Financial LP cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 11,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $112.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.97. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $90.87 and a 1 year high of $132.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

