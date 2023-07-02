James William Burns Sells 1,707 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Stock

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) insider James William Burns sold 1,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $48,410.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,882.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Agios Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.2 %
Shares of AGIO opened at $28.32 on Friday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.43 and a 1 year high of $34.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 0.94.
Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by $0.25. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.23% and a negative net margin of 1,146.58%. The business had revenue of $5.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.74) EPS. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 574.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on AGIO. StockNews.com downgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 17th. SVB Securities decreased their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.
Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism. The company develops PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946, a PK activator for treating lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and hemolytic anemias.
