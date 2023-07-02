James William Burns Sells 1,707 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Stock

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) insider James William Burns sold 1,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $48,410.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,882.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of AGIO opened at $28.32 on Friday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.43 and a 1 year high of $34.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by $0.25. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.23% and a negative net margin of 1,146.58%. The business had revenue of $5.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.74) EPS. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 574.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agios Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Caligan Partners LP acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AGIO. StockNews.com downgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 17th. SVB Securities decreased their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism. The company develops PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946, a PK activator for treating lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and hemolytic anemias.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.