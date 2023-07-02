Global Ab (Publ) Vnv Sells 103,425 Shares of Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) Stock

Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN – Free Report) major shareholder Global Ab (Publ) Vnv sold 103,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $58,952.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,726,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,022.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Global Ab (Publ) Vnv also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 26th, Global Ab (Publ) Vnv sold 141,547 shares of Babylon stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total value of $94,836.49.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Global Ab (Publ) Vnv sold 131,038 shares of Babylon stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $74,691.66.

Babylon Price Performance

NYSE BBLN opened at $0.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.42. Babylon Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $28.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Babylon ( NYSE:BBLN Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $311.12 million during the quarter.

BBLN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered Babylon from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Babylon from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Babylon

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Babylon by 1,051.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 159,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 145,777 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Babylon by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 208,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 26,449 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Babylon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Babylon by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,120,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 390,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Babylon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,903,000. 37.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Babylon

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company provides Babylon Cloud and clinical services. Babylon Holdings Limited was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

