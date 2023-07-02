Kelly CRISPR & Gene Editing Technology ETF (NASDAQ:XDNA) Short Interest Up 135.7% in June

Kelly CRISPR & Gene Editing Technology ETF (NASDAQ:XDNA – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 135.7% from the May 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Kelly CRISPR & Gene Editing Technology ETF Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of XDNA stock opened at $8.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.75. Kelly CRISPR & Gene Editing Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $14.78.
Institutional Trading of Kelly CRISPR & Gene Editing Technology ETF
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly CRISPR & Gene Editing Technology ETF by 3,554.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kelly CRISPR & Gene Editing Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kelly CRISPR & Gene Editing Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $943,000.
Kelly CRISPR & Gene Editing Technology ETF Company Profile
The Strategic CRISPR & Gene Editing Technology ETF (XDNA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed markets that focus on the advancements in DNA modification technology. XDNA was launched on Jan 12, 2022 and is managed by Kelly.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kelly CRISPR & Gene Editing Technology ETF
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Kelly CRISPR & Gene Editing Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly CRISPR & Gene Editing Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.