Financial Contrast: CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN) and Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO)

CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN) and Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

CFN Enterprises has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Payoneer Global has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CFN Enterprises and Payoneer Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CFN Enterprises -320.58% N/A -265.71% Payoneer Global -3.55% -4.81% -0.43%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CFN Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A Payoneer Global 0 0 5 0 3.00

Payoneer Global has a consensus price target of $8.08, indicating a potential upside of 68.05%. Given Payoneer Global’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Payoneer Global is more favorable than CFN Enterprises.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.2% of Payoneer Global shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of CFN Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Payoneer Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CFN Enterprises and Payoneer Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CFN Enterprises $4.32 million 1.85 -$9.90 million N/A N/A Payoneer Global $627.62 million 2.76 -$11.97 million ($0.08) -60.13

CFN Enterprises has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Payoneer Global.

Summary

Payoneer Global beats CFN Enterprises on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CFN Enterprises

CFN Enterprises Inc. engages in the sponsored content and marketing activities for legal CBD, cannabis, and psychedelics industries in the United States. The company also manufactures CBD products for growers, pharmaceutical, wellness providers, and retailers' needs. It offers sponsored content, including articles, press releases, videos, podcasts, advertisements and other media, email advertisements, and other marketing campaigns. The company also operates various media platforms, such as CannabisFN.com, the CannabisFN iOS app, the CFN Media YouTube channel, the CFN Media podcast, and other venues to educate and inform investors interested in the cannabis industry. It distributes its content to various online platforms, which include CannabisFN.com website, press releases, financial news syndicates, search engines, YouTube, iTunes, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and others. The company was formerly known as Accelerize Inc. and changed its name to CFN Enterprises Inc. in October 2019. CFN Enterprises Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Whitefish, Montana.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global Inc. operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others. The company's platform delivers bank-grade security, stability, and redundancy. Its cross-border payment solutions support to pay and get paid quickly. The company serves approximately 190 countries and territories. Payoneer Global Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in New York, New York.

