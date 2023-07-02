Analyzing ProKidney (PROK) and Its Competitors

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Free Report) is one of 394 publicly-traded companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare ProKidney to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ProKidney and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ProKidney N/A -$108.03 million -21.52 ProKidney Competitors $122.09 million -$5.63 million -109.06

ProKidney’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than ProKidney. ProKidney is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProKidney 0 1 5 0 2.83 ProKidney Competitors 547 1422 4195 27 2.60

This is a summary of current recommendations for ProKidney and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

ProKidney presently has a consensus target price of $15.20, suggesting a potential upside of 35.84%. As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 123.10%. Given ProKidney’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ProKidney has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.7% of ProKidney shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.1% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 45.0% of ProKidney shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.7% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ProKidney and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProKidney N/A N/A -11.18% ProKidney Competitors -9,661.00% -103.05% -23.76%

Summary

ProKidney beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About ProKidney

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture that is in Phase I for REACT in patients with Congenital Anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease. ProKidney Corp. founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

