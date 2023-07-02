LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) versus RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Head to Head Analysis

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Free Report) and LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF – Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for RPT Realty and LSL Property Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RPT Realty 0 3 1 0 2.25 LSL Property Services 0 1 0 0 2.00

RPT Realty presently has a consensus target price of $10.88, suggesting a potential upside of 4.07%. Given RPT Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe RPT Realty is more favorable than LSL Property Services.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RPT Realty 37.20% 9.40% 4.06% LSL Property Services N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RPT Realty and LSL Property Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares RPT Realty and LSL Property Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RPT Realty $217.66 million 4.16 $84.05 million $0.81 12.90 LSL Property Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

RPT Realty has higher revenue and earnings than LSL Property Services.

Volatility & Risk

RPT Realty has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LSL Property Services has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.5% of RPT Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of RPT Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

RPT Realty beats LSL Property Services on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (the NYSE). The common shares of the Company, par value $0.01 per share (the common shares) are listed and traded on the NYSE under the ticker symbol RPT. As of December 31, 2022, the Company's property portfolio (the "aggregate portfolio") consisted of 44 wholly-owned shopping centers, 13 shopping centers owned through its grocery anchored joint venture, 48 retail properties owned through its net lease joint venture and one net lease retail property that was held for sale by the Company, which together represent 15.0 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA). As of December 31, 2022, the Company's pro-rata share of the aggregate portfolio was 93.8% leased.

About LSL Property Services

LSL Property Services plc provides services to mortgage intermediaries, specialist mortgage and insurance advice to estate agency customers, and valuation services to mortgage lenders in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Surveying and Valuation Services, and Estate Agency. The company offers valuations and professional surveying services of residential properties to various lenders and individual customers. It is also involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; data services to lenders; operation of a network of high street branches; and provision of repossession and asset management services, as well as arranges conveyancing services. In addition, the company offers property management and software development; financial services; asset management; and chartered surveyors services. LSL Property Services plc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

