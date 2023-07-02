Nicholas Dominic Cortezi Sells 25,000 Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Stock

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $1,100,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Nicholas Dominic Cortezi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

On Thursday, June 29th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $1,101,250.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $1,106,000.00.

On Friday, May 19th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $1,113,750.00.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $1,090,750.00.

On Monday, May 15th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total value of $1,088,000.00.

On Friday, May 12th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $1,078,250.00.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $1,074,000.00.

On Monday, May 8th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 4,750 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $204,725.00.

On Friday, May 5th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $1,061,250.00.

On Thursday, April 13th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $1,052,500.00.

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

NYSE:RYAN opened at $44.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.55. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.13 and a twelve month high of $46.40. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.16 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $457.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RYAN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Ryan Specialty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.88.

Institutional Trading of Ryan Specialty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 524.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.