Comparing YouGov (YUGVF) and The Competition

YouGov (OTCMKTS:YUGVF) is one of 78 public companies in the "Advertising Agencies" industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare YouGov to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for YouGov and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score YouGov 0 0 1 0 3.00 YouGov Competitors 200 1516 2459 35 2.55

As a group, “Advertising Agencies” companies have a potential upside of 122.25%. Given YouGov’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe YouGov has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YouGov N/A N/A N/A YouGov Competitors -8.59% -11.93% -0.16%

Dividends

YouGov pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. YouGov pays out 150.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Advertising Agencies” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.4% and pay out 898.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares YouGov and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio YouGov N/A N/A 2,678.75 YouGov Competitors $1.94 billion $97.32 million 2,185.58

YouGov’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than YouGov. YouGov is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.5% of YouGov shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.1% of shares of all “Advertising Agencies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.1% of shares of all “Advertising Agencies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

YouGov beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

YouGov Company Profile

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis. The Data Services division provides clients with fast-turnaround services. The Custom Research division offers a range of quantitative and qualitative research services. It is also involved in the software development. YouGov plc was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

