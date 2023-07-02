Contrasting CN Energy Group. (NASDAQ:CNEY) and Westlake (NYSE:WLK)

CN Energy Group. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Free Report) and Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

CN Energy Group. has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westlake has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for CN Energy Group. and Westlake, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CN Energy Group. 0 0 0 0 N/A Westlake 4 9 3 0 1.94

Earnings and Valuation

Westlake has a consensus price target of $121.33, indicating a potential upside of 1.56%. Given Westlake’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Westlake is more favorable than CN Energy Group..

This table compares CN Energy Group. and Westlake’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CN Energy Group. $40.21 million 0.21 $2.23 million N/A N/A Westlake $15.09 billion 1.01 $2.25 billion $14.54 8.22

Westlake has higher revenue and earnings than CN Energy Group..

Profitability

This table compares CN Energy Group. and Westlake’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CN Energy Group. N/A N/A N/A Westlake 12.49% 18.19% 9.18%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.3% of CN Energy Group. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.4% of Westlake shares are owned by institutional investors. 74.1% of Westlake shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Westlake beats CN Energy Group. on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CN Energy Group.

CN Energy Group. Inc. manufactures and supplies wood-based activated carbon in China. The company's activated carbon is used in pharmaceutical manufacturing, industrial manufacturing, water purification, environmental protection, and food and beverage production. It also generates and supplies biomass electricity. CN Energy Group. Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Lishui, China.

About Westlake

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins. The Housing and Infrastructure Products segment provides residential PVC siding; PVC trim and mouldings; architectural stone veneer; windows; PVC decking; PVC films for various inflatables, wallcovering, and tape and roofing applications; polymer composite and cement roof tiles; PVC pipes and fittings for various water, sewer, electrical, and industrial applications; PVC compounds used in various housing, medical, and automobile products; and consumer and commercial products, such as landscape edging; industrial, home, and office matting; marine dock edging; and masonry joint controls. The company offers its products to chemical processors, plastics fabricators, small construction contractors, municipalities, and supply warehouses for use in various consumer and industrial markets, including residential construction, flexible and rigid packaging, automotive products, healthcare products, water treatment, wind turbines, and coatings, as well as other durable and non-durable goods. The company was formerly known as Westlake Chemical Corporation and changed its name to Westlake Corporation in February 2022. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Westlake Corporation is a subsidiary of TTWF LP.

