Insider Buying: Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI) Insider Buys A$296,993.45 in Stock

Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI – Free Report) insider Ken Yew (Ronald) Chan purchased 456,913 shares of Finbar Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.65 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of A$296,993.45 ($197,995.63).
Finbar Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.11.
Finbar Group Company Profile
