Insider Buying: GUD Holdings Limited (ASX:GUD) Insider Buys A$156,647.96 in Stock

GUD Holdings Limited (ASX:GUD – Free Report) insider Graeme Whickman purchased 18,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$8.68 ($5.79) per share, for a total transaction of A$156,647.96 ($104,431.97).

GUD Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.44.

About GUD

GUD Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and importation, distribution, and sale of automotive products, pumps, pool and spa systems, and water pressure systems in Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, South Korea, France, and the United States. It operates through Automotive, Auto Pacific Group, and Davey segments.

