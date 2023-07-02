Insider Selling: The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) SVP Sells 7,194 Shares of Stock

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $230,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 234,166 shares in the company, valued at $7,493,312. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

WMB stock opened at $32.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.70. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams Companies

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were given a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 84.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Motco increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 306.2% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,029,697,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMB. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Friday, April 14th. Truist Financial cut shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.42.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Further Reading

