Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Major Shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc Acquires 617,382 Shares

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Free Report) major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 617,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.84 per share, with a total value of $518,600.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,458,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,265,396.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
PASG opened at $0.94 on Friday. Passage Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.18.
Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.14). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.80.
Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, a functional GLB1 gene encoding ß-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD caused by progranulin deficiency; and PBKR03, a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.
