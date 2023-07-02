DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Director Sells $415,765.58 in Stock

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total value of $415,765.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,767,093.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Laura Desmond also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 13th, Laura Desmond sold 11,003 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $399,518.93.

On Tuesday, May 9th, Laura Desmond sold 11,003 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $297,961.24.

On Tuesday, April 25th, Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total value of $326,649.38.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Laura Desmond sold 11,003 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $336,251.68.

DoubleVerify Price Performance

Shares of DV stock opened at $38.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 134.21 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.62. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.38 and a 1-year high of $39.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $122.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.93 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 5.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of DoubleVerify from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 106.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

