Sharon Price John Sells 37,398 Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Stock

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) CEO Sharon Price John sold 37,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $757,683.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,212,343.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Friday, June 23rd, Sharon Price John sold 16,000 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $324,000.00.

Shares of NYSE BBW opened at $21.42 on Friday. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.47 and a 12-month high of $26.87. The stock has a market cap of $311.17 million, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.97 and a 200 day moving average of $22.65.

Build-A-Bear Workshop ( NYSE:BBW Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.03). Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The business had revenue of $120.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 4th quarter valued at about $438,000. Crown Advisors Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,384,000. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 39,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 16,555 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 178,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 7,678 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 49,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

