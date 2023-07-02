Yoav Landman Sells 30,000 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) CTO Yoav Landman sold 30,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,228,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,407,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Yoav Landman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 14th, Yoav Landman sold 30,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $819,300.00.

On Thursday, June 8th, Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $375,750.00.

On Tuesday, June 6th, Yoav Landman sold 20,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total value of $513,200.00.

On Monday, May 8th, Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $320,250.00.

On Monday, April 10th, Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $310,500.00.

JFrog Price Performance

FROG stock opened at $27.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.11 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.48. JFrog Ltd. has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $29.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JFrog

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $79.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.48 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 10.49%. Research analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FROG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JFrog during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 363.6% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 2,303.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of JFrog during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 53.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on FROG. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on JFrog from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on JFrog from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on JFrog from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

