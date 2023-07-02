Insider Selling: GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Major Shareholder Sells $12,024,100.20 in Stock

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 171,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $12,024,100.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,763,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,991,739.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 26th, Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 371,725 shares of GMS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $25,537,507.50.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 35,278 shares of GMS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.27, for a total transaction of $2,408,429.06.

On Friday, June 16th, Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 800,000 shares of GMS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $52,848,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 80,071 shares of GMS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $5,355,949.19.

On Monday, June 12th, Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 201,213 shares of GMS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total transaction of $13,668,399.09.

GMS Stock Down 1.5 %

GMS stock opened at $69.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.19. GMS Inc. has a one year low of $38.31 and a one year high of $72.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. GMS had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 32.45%. GMS’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

GMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of GMS from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of GMS from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of GMS from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of GMS from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GMS

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMS. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GMS in the 1st quarter valued at $1,434,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

GMS Company Profile

(Free Report)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Featured Stories

