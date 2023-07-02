Head to Head Review: CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC) and Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR)

CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC – Free Report) and Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares CalciMedica and Atea Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CalciMedica N/A -137.36% -118.04% Atea Pharmaceuticals N/A -16.93% -16.28%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.3% of Atea Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.5% of Atea Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CalciMedica N/A N/A -$35.60 million ($24.23) -0.17 Atea Pharmaceuticals $351.37 million 0.89 -$115.91 million ($1.32) -2.83

CalciMedica has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Atea Pharmaceuticals. Atea Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CalciMedica, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CalciMedica and Atea Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CalciMedica 0 0 1 0 3.00 Atea Pharmaceuticals 1 2 0 0 1.67

Atea Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 60.43%. Given Atea Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Atea Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than CalciMedica.

Summary

Atea Pharmaceuticals beats CalciMedica on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CalciMedica

CalciMedica, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for life-threatening inflammatory diseases with unmet needs. Its proprietary technology targets the inhibition of calcium release-activated (CRAC) channels designs to modulate the immune response and protect against tissue cell injury in life-threatening inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is Auxora, a proprietary intravenous-formulated CRAC channel inhibitor for the treatment of acute pancreatitis, asparaginase-associated acute pancreatitis, and acute kidney injury. The company is based in La Jolla, California.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an oral antiviral candidate that is in Phase III SUNRISE-3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19. The company also develops AT-752, a drug that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment and prophylaxis of dengue; and AT-281, a pharmaceutically acceptable salt for the treatment or prevention of an RNA viral infection, including dengue fever, yellow fever, and Zika virus, as well as Ruzasvir, an investigational NS5A inhibitor for the treatment of chronic HCV infection. It also develops a co-formulated, oral, pan-genotypic fixed dose combination of bemnifosbuvir and ruzasvir for the treatment of hepatitis C virous (HCV); It has a license agreement with Merck & Co, Inc. development, manufacture, and commercialization of ruzasvir for the treatment of HCV. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

