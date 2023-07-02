Head-To-Head Review: DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) versus Life Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:LTGHY)

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) and Life Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:LTGHY – Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DocGo and Life Healthcare Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get DocGo alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DocGo $435.63 million 2.23 $34.58 million $0.20 46.85 Life Healthcare Group N/A N/A N/A $10.67 0.41

DocGo has higher revenue and earnings than Life Healthcare Group. Life Healthcare Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DocGo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DocGo 0 0 2 0 3.00 Life Healthcare Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings for DocGo and Life Healthcare Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

DocGo presently has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 33.40%. Given DocGo’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe DocGo is more favorable than Life Healthcare Group.

Profitability

This table compares DocGo and Life Healthcare Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DocGo 4.70% 7.05% 5.15% Life Healthcare Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.6% of DocGo shares are held by institutional investors. 13.8% of DocGo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DocGo beats Life Healthcare Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DocGo

(Free Report)

DocGo Inc. provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services. It also offers mobile health services through its platform that are performed at home and offices; testing; vaccinations; and event services, which include on-site healthcare support at sporting events and concerts. DocGo Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

About Life Healthcare Group

(Free Report)

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals in South Africa, Canada, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Internationally. It operates through two segments, Hospitals and Complementary Services; and Healthcare Services. The company provides range of acute hospitals and complementary services; Life Esidimeni services, such as chronic mental healthcare, frail care rehabilitation, step-down care, correctional services, and primary healthcare and substance abuse recovery programs; and life employee health solutions, including on-site occupational and primary healthcare services and employee wellness programs. It also offers services in the areas of diagnostics, mental health, acute rehabilitation, renal dialysis, oncology, cardiology, neurology, orthopedic, pediatric, dermatology, ophthalmology, gynecology, and obstetric. In addition, the company provides diagnostic imaging services; magnetic resonance imaging and computerized tomography scanners; develops, manufactures, and distributes radiopharmaceuticals for use in positron emission tomography-computerized tomography (PET-CT) diagnostics. The company was formerly known as Afrox Healthcare Limited and changed its name to Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited in January 2005. Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for DocGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.