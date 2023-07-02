Reviewing Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON) and SES AI (NYSE:SES)

Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON – Free Report) and SES AI (NYSE:SES – Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Expion360 and SES AI’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Expion360 alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Expion360 $6.51 million 5.27 -$7.54 million ($1.30) -3.82 SES AI N/A N/A -$50.99 million ($0.13) -18.77

Expion360 has higher revenue and earnings than SES AI. SES AI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Expion360, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

1.7% of Expion360 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.0% of SES AI shares are held by institutional investors. 39.2% of Expion360 shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of SES AI shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Expion360 and SES AI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Expion360 0 0 1 0 3.00 SES AI 1 3 0 0 1.75

SES AI has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 63.93%. Given SES AI’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SES AI is more favorable than Expion360.

Volatility & Risk

Expion360 has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SES AI has a beta of 2.26, suggesting that its share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Expion360 and SES AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Expion360 -135.32% -180.75% -124.84% SES AI N/A -11.15% -9.98%

Summary

SES AI beats Expion360 on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Expion360

(Free Report)

Expion360 Inc. designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It provides battery monitors; direct current battery chargers; various models of industrial tie-downs; terminal blocks; and bus bars. The company also engages in the development of e360 Home Energy Storage systems. It serves dealers, wholesalers, private label customers, and original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Yozamp Products Company, LLC and changed its name to Expion360 Inc. in November 2021. Expion360 Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Redmond, Oregon.

About SES AI

(Free Report)

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Expion360 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expion360 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.