Reviewing Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) and ImagineAR (OTCMKTS:IPNFF)

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) and ImagineAR (OTCMKTS:IPNFF – Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Palo Alto Networks and ImagineAR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Palo Alto Networks $5.50 billion 14.21 -$267.00 million $0.63 405.58 ImagineAR N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ImagineAR has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Palo Alto Networks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palo Alto Networks 3.32% 50.01% 2.57% ImagineAR N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Palo Alto Networks and ImagineAR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Palo Alto Networks and ImagineAR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palo Alto Networks 0 4 37 0 2.90 ImagineAR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus price target of $236.37, suggesting a potential downside of 7.49%. Given Palo Alto Networks’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Palo Alto Networks is more favorable than ImagineAR.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.8% of Palo Alto Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Palo Alto Networks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Palo Alto Networks beats ImagineAR on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, and firewall; and DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention. In addition, the company offers cloud security, secure access, security operations, and threat intelligence and cyber security consulting; professional services, including architecture design and planning, implementation, configuration, and firewall migration; education services, such as certifications, as well as online and in-classroom training; and support services. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. sells its products and services through its channel partners, as well as directly to medium to large enterprises, service providers, and government entities operating in various industries, including education, energy, financial services, government entities, healthcare, Internet and media, manufacturing, public sector, and telecommunications. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About ImagineAR

ImagineAR Inc. provides engaging and interactive content to users through a cloud-based augmented reality (AR) platform. The company's products include ImagineAR Augmented Reality Platform that allows the choice of engagement by marker, location, and Web-based activation; ImagineAR mobile app; ImagineAR SDK/API that offers unlimited AR visual and GPS activations, AR scavenger hunts, reward cards, and real-time analytics; ImagineAR Cloud, a centralized content management system, where AR is securely stored and managed; and WebAR services. It serves the retail, sports/live events, advertising/promotions, e-sports, and fundraising industries. The company was formerly known as Imagination Park Technologies Inc. and changed its name to ImagineAR Inc. in April 2020. ImagineAR Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

