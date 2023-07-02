China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

China National Building Material Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CBUMY opened at $30.88 on Friday. China National Building Material has a 52 week low of $28.08 and a 52 week high of $56.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.51.

China National Building Material Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a $2.4265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 16.34%.

China National Building Material Company Profile

China National Building Material Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in building material, new materials, and engineering technical services businesses. The company operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete, New materials, Engineering services, and Others. It produces and sells cement, concrete, and glass fiber, as well as composite and lightweight building materials.

