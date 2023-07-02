Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Free Report) had its target price raised by Northland Securities to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

FC has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Franklin Covey from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barrington Research cut their target price on Franklin Covey from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Franklin Covey from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Covey presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.33.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

Franklin Covey Price Performance

Shares of FC opened at $43.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Franklin Covey has a 1 year low of $34.36 and a 1 year high of $54.70. The stock has a market cap of $604.97 million, a P/E ratio of 37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey ( NYSE:FC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $71.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Franklin Covey will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Covey by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 657,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,865,000 after acquiring an additional 21,427 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 559,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,521,000 after purchasing an additional 47,155 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 439,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,927,000 after purchasing an additional 77,628 shares in the last quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 337,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,798,000 after purchasing an additional 49,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 319,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,964,000 after purchasing an additional 7,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Covey

(Free Report)

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.