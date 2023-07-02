Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) PT Raised to $205.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.49% from the stock’s previous close.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Snowflake from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Snowflake from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.80.

Snowflake Price Performance

NYSE SNOW opened at $175.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.91 and a beta of 0.74. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $119.27 and a 12 month high of $205.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $623.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.57 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.81% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.47, for a total transaction of $312,524.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,953,162.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.47, for a total transaction of $312,524.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares in the company, valued at $32,953,162.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 6,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total transaction of $944,753.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,650.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,586 shares of company stock valued at $14,290,224. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter worth approximately $3,863,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in Snowflake by 424.8% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 14.2% in the first quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

