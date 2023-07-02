UBS Group Cuts CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Price Target to $34.00

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.48% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th.

Shares of NYSE:CVI opened at $29.96 on Friday. CVR Energy has a 12-month low of $22.60 and a 12-month high of $42.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.49. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that CVR Energy will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVI. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of CVR Energy by 145.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

