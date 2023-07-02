Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) PT Raised to $15.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ACCD. Bank of America upgraded shares of Accolade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Accolade to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Accolade from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Accolade in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, SpectralCast reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Accolade in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Accolade has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.56.

Accolade Trading Up 6.6 %

ACCD opened at $13.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Accolade has a 52 week low of $6.83 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.58 and a 200-day moving average of $11.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.82 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 31.77% and a negative net margin of 41.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Accolade will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Accolade news, CFO Stephen H. Barnes sold 2,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $35,574.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,949,930.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Accolade news, CEO Rajeev Singh sold 7,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $105,259.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 581,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,029,341.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen H. Barnes sold 2,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $35,574.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 141,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,949,930.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,025 shares of company stock worth $329,804. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accolade

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACCD. Sepio Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 1st quarter valued at $21,660,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Accolade by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,127,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,744,000 after purchasing an additional 840,925 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in Accolade by 24.3% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,381,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,380,000 after purchasing an additional 660,132 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Accolade during the first quarter valued at about $8,036,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Accolade by 241.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 769,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,996,000 after buying an additional 544,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.35% of the company’s stock.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

