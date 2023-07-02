JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target to $75.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

GIS has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on General Mills from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on General Mills from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on General Mills from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.24.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of GIS stock opened at $76.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.94 and its 200 day moving average is $82.91. General Mills has a 1-year low of $72.16 and a 1-year high of $90.89.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that General Mills will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $1,656,715.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,219,673.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,341 shares of company stock worth $4,163,978. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of General Mills

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in General Mills by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 69,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 18,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 198,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,626,000 after purchasing an additional 13,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

