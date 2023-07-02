Grow Capital (OTCMKTS:GRWC) versus Semantix (NASDAQ:STIX) Head to Head Survey

Grow Capital (OTCMKTS:GRWC – Free Report) and Semantix (NASDAQ:STIX – Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.4% of Semantix shares are held by institutional investors. 43.9% of Grow Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.5% of Semantix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Grow Capital and Semantix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grow Capital N/A N/A N/A Semantix N/A -75.58% -26.80%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grow Capital $2.37 million 0.05 -$2.35 million N/A N/A Semantix $262.34 million 0.79 -$63.61 million N/A N/A

This table compares Grow Capital and Semantix’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Grow Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Semantix.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Grow Capital and Semantix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grow Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Semantix 0 1 0 0 2.00

Semantix has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 52.09%. Given Semantix’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Semantix is more favorable than Grow Capital.

Risk & Volatility

Grow Capital has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semantix has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Grow Capital beats Semantix on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grow Capital

Grow Capital, Inc. operates in the financial technology sector. It provides software, technology, and services to financial services firms and advisors. The company's software suite delivers customized back office compliance, multi-pay commission processing, and new client application submission system, as well as digital engagement marketing services centric to financial services. It also provides software customization, licensing, and subscription service contracts, as well as ongoing customization and maintenance services; and ad hoc services, including web hosting, website development, and other complementary professional services. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

About Semantix

Semantix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end proprietary Software as a Service (SaaS) data platform in Latin America and the United States. The company offers SDP, a multi-cloud SaaS data platform that provides data integration, data operations, machine learning operations, data governance, data sharing, and data visualization for financial institutions; healthcare plans operators, health insurance brokers, hospitals, clinics, and imaging and diagnostics facilities; and retailers. It also sells third-party software licenses to the finance, retail, telecommunications, healthcare, industrials, and other sectors. In addition, the company offers artificial intelligence and data analytics services, including consulting, cloud monitoring, data integration, data science, and data engineering. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in São Paulo, Brazil.

