Head to Head Analysis: Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) & Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) and Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.9% of Atlas Energy Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.3% of Hecla Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Hecla Mining shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Atlas Energy Solutions pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Hecla Mining pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Hecla Mining pays out -33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hecla Mining has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Energy Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hecla Mining $718.91 million 4.39 -$37.35 million ($0.09) -57.22

This table compares Atlas Energy Solutions and Hecla Mining’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Atlas Energy Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hecla Mining.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Energy Solutions and Hecla Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Energy Solutions N/A N/A N/A Hecla Mining -6.10% 1.52% 1.02%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Atlas Energy Solutions and Hecla Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Energy Solutions 0 0 8 1 3.11 Hecla Mining 0 4 6 0 2.60

Atlas Energy Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $24.44, suggesting a potential upside of 40.81%. Hecla Mining has a consensus target price of $6.47, suggesting a potential upside of 25.61%. Given Atlas Energy Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Atlas Energy Solutions is more favorable than Hecla Mining.

Summary

Hecla Mining beats Atlas Energy Solutions on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. provides proppant and logistics services to the oil and natural gas industry within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Austin, Texas.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold. It owns 100% interests in the Greens Creek mine located on Admiralty Island in southeast Alaska; the Lucky Friday mine situated in northern Idaho; the Keno Hill mine located in the Keno Hill Silver District of Yukon Territory, Canada; the Casa Berardi mine located in the Abitibi region of northwestern Quebec, Canada; and the San Sebastian mine situated in the city of Durango, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1891 and is headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

