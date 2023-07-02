Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells $2,308,843.15 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) insider John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $2,308,843.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 826,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,135,113.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

John Bicket also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Samsara alerts:

On Wednesday, June 21st, John Bicket sold 84,261 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $2,315,492.28.

On Monday, June 12th, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $2,699,820.50.

On Tuesday, May 30th, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $1,775,199.70.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, John Bicket sold 57,411 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $1,149,368.22.

On Wednesday, May 17th, John Bicket sold 32,164 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total transaction of $639,098.68.

On Tuesday, May 9th, John Bicket sold 55,428 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $1,062,000.48.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $1,557,588.75.

On Tuesday, April 25th, John Bicket sold 20,896 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $433,174.08.

On Tuesday, April 18th, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $1,982,878.20.

On Tuesday, April 4th, John Bicket sold 83,894 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $1,653,550.74.

Samsara Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:IOT opened at $27.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.96 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.36. Samsara Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $30.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $204.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.03 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. Equities analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Samsara during the first quarter valued at approximately $464,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Samsara by 16.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 776,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,312,000 after acquiring an additional 107,262 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Samsara by 2,682.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 175,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 169,163 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Samsara by 9,807.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 9,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Samsara during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IOT shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Samsara from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Samsara from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Samsara from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Samsara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.80.

About Samsara

(Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.