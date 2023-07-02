Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Director Buys $1,828,750.00 in Stock

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Free Report) Director Carl L. Gordon bought 875,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.09 per share, with a total value of $1,828,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,685,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,882,191.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Adicet Bio Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACET opened at $2.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.20. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $21.87.

Get Adicet Bio alerts:

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.02. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Adicet Bio

ACET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered Adicet Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Thursday, March 16th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Adicet Bio from $34.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Adicet Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.17.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adicet Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $31,833,000. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its position in Adicet Bio by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 3,143,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,104,000 after acquiring an additional 700,362 shares during the period. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new stake in Adicet Bio in the first quarter valued at $12,163,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Adicet Bio by 14.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,109,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,003,000 after acquiring an additional 260,705 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Adicet Bio by 311.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,958,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,409 shares during the period. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adicet Bio

(Free Report)

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and chimeric adaptors to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.