Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Director Buys $1,828,750.00 in Stock

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Free Report) Director Carl L. Gordon bought 875,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.09 per share, with a total value of $1,828,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,685,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,882,191.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Adicet Bio Trading Up 5.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ ACET opened at $2.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.20. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $21.87.
Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.02. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Trading of Adicet Bio
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adicet Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $31,833,000. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its position in Adicet Bio by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 3,143,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,104,000 after acquiring an additional 700,362 shares during the period. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new stake in Adicet Bio in the first quarter valued at $12,163,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Adicet Bio by 14.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,109,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,003,000 after acquiring an additional 260,705 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Adicet Bio by 311.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,958,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,409 shares during the period. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Adicet Bio
Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and chimeric adaptors to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Adicet Bio
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.