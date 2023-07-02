Insider Selling: Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CFO Sells $1,591,685.10 in Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,705 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total transaction of $1,591,685.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 384,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,084,605.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Pinterest Stock Performance

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $27.34 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.77 and a 52-week high of $29.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.76 and a beta of 0.99.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $602.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.96 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinterest

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Pinterest by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,933,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669,577 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,930,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,280,000 after buying an additional 2,349,424 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 28.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,743,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,039,000 after buying an additional 5,670,073 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 21,631,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,272,000 after buying an additional 5,285,682 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 22.7% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,300,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,049,000 after buying an additional 3,385,379 shares during the period. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PINS shares. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

