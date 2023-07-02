Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Lifted to Outperform at Hovde Group

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Hovde Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Hovde Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MAIN. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Main Street Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Main Street Capital Price Performance

Shares of MAIN opened at $40.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.67 and a 200-day moving average of $39.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Main Street Capital has a 52 week low of $31.66 and a 52 week high of $45.67.

Institutional Trading of Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The company had revenue of $120.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.09 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 61.28%. As a group, analysts forecast that Main Street Capital will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 130.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

