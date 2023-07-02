Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $1,438,218.60 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,644 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total transaction of $1,438,218.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,355,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,136,478,434.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Morningstar Stock Performance

NASDAQ MORN opened at $196.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $196.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 502.76 and a beta of 1.18. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.28 and a fifty-two week high of $261.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $479.70 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 10.63%.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Morningstar’s payout ratio is presently 384.63%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morningstar in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Morningstar

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MORN. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the first quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 7,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

