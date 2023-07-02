Hibbett’s (HIBB) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their neutral rating on shares of Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Williams Trading downgraded shares of Hibbett from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hibbett has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.83.

Hibbett Price Performance

HIBB stock opened at $36.29 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.22. Hibbett has a 12 month low of $34.86 and a 12 month high of $75.38. The company has a market cap of $462.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.60.

Hibbett Dividend Announcement

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $455.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.28 million. Hibbett had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hibbett will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Hibbett’s payout ratio is currently 10.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP David Mitchell Benck bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.09 per share, for a total transaction of $72,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,048 shares in the company, valued at $867,892.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hibbett news, SVP David Mitchell Benck bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.09 per share, for a total transaction of $72,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,892.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael E. Longo bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.17 per share, with a total value of $271,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,717.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hibbett

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

