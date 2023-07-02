HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Price Target Raised to $19.50

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $19.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HBT Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

HBT Financial Price Performance

Shares of HBT stock opened at $18.44 on Thursday. HBT Financial has a 1-year low of $16.33 and a 1-year high of $23.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.15 and its 200 day moving average is $19.60. The company has a market cap of $590.82 million, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

HBT Financial Announces Dividend

HBT Financial ( NASDAQ:HBT Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. HBT Financial had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $54.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.45 million. Research analysts predict that HBT Financial will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eric E. Burwell purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $89,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,370.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HBT Financial news, Director Eric E. Burwell purchased 5,000 shares of HBT Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $89,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,370.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger A. Baker purchased 2,196 shares of HBT Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.24 per share, with a total value of $37,859.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 563,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,709,033.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,504 shares of company stock valued at $132,239. 58.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HBT Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,416,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after buying an additional 200,141 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 877,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,950,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 861,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,862,000 after purchasing an additional 22,721 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 67,026 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 212,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 55,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.56% of the company’s stock.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

