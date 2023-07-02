Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Downgraded by B. Riley to Neutral

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $3.00. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 7.83% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ EOSE opened at $4.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.08. The company has a market cap of $502.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.39. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $5.66.

Eos Energy Enterprises ( NASDAQ:EOSE Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $8.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EOSE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,535,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343,284 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,997,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,740 shares during the period. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $1,665,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $1,480,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 475.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 834,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 689,883 shares during the period. 31.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid markets in the United States. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC system, a battery that can be used as an alternative to Li-ion batteries.

