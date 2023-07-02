Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Downgraded to Neutral at B. Riley

B. Riley cut shares of Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $4.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $3.00.

Separately, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a market perform rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises stock opened at $4.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average of $2.08. Eos Energy Enterprises has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $5.66. The company has a market cap of $502.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.39.

Eos Energy Enterprises ( NASDAQ:EOSE Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $8.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOSE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 2,460.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 26,617 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. 31.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid markets in the United States. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC system, a battery that can be used as an alternative to Li-ion batteries.

