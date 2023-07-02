HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Price Target Increased to $19.50 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $19.50 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of HBT Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

HBT Financial Stock Performance

HBT opened at $18.44 on Thursday. HBT Financial has a twelve month low of $16.33 and a twelve month high of $23.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.82 million, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.60.

HBT Financial Dividend Announcement

HBT Financial ( NASDAQ:HBT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $54.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HBT Financial will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. HBT Financial’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HBT Financial

In related news, Director Eric E. Burwell bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $89,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,370.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Roger A. Baker bought 2,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.24 per share, with a total value of $37,859.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 563,169 shares in the company, valued at $9,709,033.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric E. Burwell bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $89,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,370.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 7,504 shares of company stock valued at $132,239 over the last 90 days. 58.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HBT Financial

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in HBT Financial by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,416,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after buying an additional 200,141 shares during the period. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC purchased a new position in HBT Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,117,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in HBT Financial by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 67,026 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in HBT Financial by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 212,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 55,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in HBT Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $801,000. 24.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

