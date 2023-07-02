Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

ADNT has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Adient from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Adient from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Adient from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.43.

ADNT opened at $38.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 319.33 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16. Adient has a 1 year low of $27.15 and a 1 year high of $47.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.90.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Adient had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Adient will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Adient by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,307,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,046,000 after acquiring an additional 366,864 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adient by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,047,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,466,000 after buying an additional 583,297 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Adient by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,562,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,420,000 after buying an additional 2,607,625 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Adient by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,434,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,619,000 after buying an additional 237,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Adient by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,227,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,218,000 after buying an additional 63,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

About Adient

Adient plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

