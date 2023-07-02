Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

CMA has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $53.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Comerica from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Comerica from $83.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Comerica from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Comerica from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.84.

Comerica stock opened at $42.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $87.02.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.40 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 30.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Comerica will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Comerica by 639.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Comerica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Comerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Comerica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Comerica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

