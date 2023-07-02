Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Hope Bancorp from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Hope Bancorp Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of HOPE stock opened at $8.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.16. Hope Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $15.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.47 and its 200-day moving average is $10.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $144.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.77 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 22.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that Hope Bancorp will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Hope Bancorp news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $31,445.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hope Bancorp news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $31,445.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at $323,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dale S. Zuehls acquired 12,402 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.09 per share, for a total transaction of $100,332.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,174.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hope Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOPE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 51.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 4.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 118,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 39.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,651 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 57.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 25,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Hope Bancorp by 70.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 25,417 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, and other business-related financing needs; real estate loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, auto, credit card, and personal loans.

Further Reading

