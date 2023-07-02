Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Given New $113.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CFR. StockNews.com began coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a sell rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $155.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $135.33.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Down 0.5 %

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $107.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a fifty-two week low of $92.55 and a fifty-two week high of $160.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.18.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $505.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 30.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.77%.

Insider Activity at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In related news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total transaction of $668,912.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 210,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,324,531.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,617 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total value of $668,912.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 210,946 shares in the company, valued at $21,324,531.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard Willome John purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $98.66 per share, for a total transaction of $197,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,940. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 8,500 shares of company stock worth $818,945 in the last three months. 2.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 51.1% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 687.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

