Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Argo Group International Price Performance

Shares of Argo Group International stock opened at $29.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($1.11). Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $419.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Argo Group International will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

Further Reading

