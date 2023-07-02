StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CIR has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded CIRCOR International from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut CIRCOR International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CIRCOR International currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.33.

Shares of CIRCOR International stock opened at $56.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.54. CIRCOR International has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $56.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

CIRCOR International ( NYSE:CIR Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.41. CIRCOR International had a return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $203.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.80 million. Analysts predict that CIRCOR International will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in CIRCOR International in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in CIRCOR International by 10.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CIRCOR International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in CIRCOR International by 5.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 52.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial.

